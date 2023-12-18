Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11

U.S. Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Jared Vest, right, a crew chief with the 113th Maintenance Squadron, describes his occupation at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2023. The 113th Wing invited a local ABC affiliate to report on the Aerospace Control Alert mission that was established after the D.C. Air National Guard’s historic response to September 11. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

