Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. David Conley, right, commander of the 113th Aerospace Control Alert unit, describes the mission to Caroline Patrickis, a local ABC affiliate news reporter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2023. The ACA mission was established after the D.C. Air National Guard’s historic response to September 11. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

