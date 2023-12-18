Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11 [Image 3 of 6]

    Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Shannon Smith, right, commander, 113th Wing, describes the Aerospace Control Alert mission to Caroline Patrickis, a local ABC affiliate news reporter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 7, 2023. The ACA mission was established after the D.C. Air National Guard’s historic response to September 11. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Natalie Filzen)

    This work, Sharing the D.C. ANG story in memory of 9/11 [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Natalie Filzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

