What Lies Beneath

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Geospatial Services Section constructed a remotely operated vehicle that can carry a hand-held LiDAR unit. The vehicle can carry the LiDAR unit into areas that may be unsafe for a human to enter.
12.27.2023
|12.27.2023 16:20
|8182095
|231227-A-A4469-1003
|4032x2268
|4.51 MB
|Location:
FORT WORTH, TX, US
|3
|1
