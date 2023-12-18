U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Geospatial Services Section prepare to scan the dam at Lavon Lake with LiDAR. The produced image will be used as a reference point for future scans.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8182094
|VIRIN:
|231227-A-A4469-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, What Lies Beneath [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT