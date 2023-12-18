What Lies Beneath

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District Geospatial Services Section prepare to scan the dam at Lavon Lake with LiDAR. The produced image will be used as a reference point for future scans.

Date Taken: 12.27.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US