U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh sizes up a flight suit in preparation for a familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 18, 2023. Marsh is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and reigning Miss Colorado, competing for the crown of Miss America. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8182087
|VIRIN:
|231218-F-UT528-2012
|Resolution:
|4882x3248
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT