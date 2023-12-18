U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh sizes up a flight suit in preparation for a familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 18, 2023. Marsh is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and reigning Miss Colorado, competing for the crown of Miss America. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 8182087 VIRIN: 231218-F-UT528-2012 Resolution: 4882x3248 Size: 8.41 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.