    USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 4 of 4]

    USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2023

    Photo by William Lewis 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh (left), is fitted for a helmet for her familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 18, 2023. Marsh is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and is currently working on her master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School through the Air Force Institute of Technology’s Civilian Institution Programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

