U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Air Force Academy graduate prepares for a familiarization flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Dec. 18, 2023. Marsh is the first active-duty officer from any branch of the military to represent at the national level of the Miss America organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.18.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:14 Photo ID: 8182089 VIRIN: 231218-F-UT528-2013 Resolution: 4524x3010 Size: 7.64 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Graduate 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh [Image 4 of 4], by William Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.