FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted more than 40 vendors at its third annual Art in the Park festival Oct. 14, 2023, at Iron Horse Park. The event also featured eight food trucks, 10 bounce houses, a free pumpkin patch and free games for Soldiers and their Families. (Jordyn McCulley)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|8182066
|VIRIN:
|231014-A-PL044-9162
|Resolution:
|1200x675
|Size:
|206.98 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Art in the Park [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Art in Park kicks off fall season
