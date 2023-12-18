FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted more than 40 vendors at its third annual Art in the Park festival Oct. 14, 2023, at Iron Horse Park. The event also featured eight food trucks, 10 bounce houses, a free pumpkin patch and free games for Soldiers and their Families. (Jordyn McCulley)

