Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Art in the Park [Image 2 of 2]

    Art in the Park

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted more than 40 vendors at its third annual Art in the Park festival Oct. 14, 2023, at Iron Horse Park. The event also featured eight food trucks, 10 bounce houses, a free pumpkin patch and free games for Soldiers and their Families. (Jordyn McCulley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 15:38
    Photo ID: 8182066
    VIRIN: 231014-A-PL044-9162
    Resolution: 1200x675
    Size: 206.98 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art in the Park [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Art in the Park
    Art in the Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Art in Park kicks off fall season

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT