Art in Park kicks off fall season

Photo By Jordyn McCulley | FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation hosted more than 40 vendors at its third annual Art in the Park festival Oct. 14, 2023, at Iron Horse Park. The event also featured eight food trucks, 10 bounce houses, a free pumpkin patch and free games for Soldiers and their Families. (Jordyn McCulley)

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Fort Carson Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) hosted its third annual Art in the Park Fall Festival Oct. 14, 2023, at Iron Horse Park.



Art in the Park had over 40 vendors, eight food trucks, bounce houses and a free pumpkin patch as the main attractions to draw service members and their Families to the fall season kickoff event.



“The event featured our local vendors, which most of them are either military spouses, veterans or active-duty members,” said Rebecca Baden, DFMWR special events coordinator.



A local small business owner said being a veteran she enjoys talking to members of the military community and still being connected to Fort Carson.



“It’s great being able to mingle with other veterans and their families as well as the rest of the community,” said Madeline Cabrera. “We love being on post and being able to connect with them.”



Art in the Park also had a DJ and free button and keychain crafts, caricature drawings and pumpkin decorating.



“MWR does an amazing job at providing the tables and the space for the vendors and for everyone else,” said Cabrera. “It’s amazing seeing the community come out and support local businesses.”



Fort Carson Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS), Outdoor Recreation and Army Community Service were among the post resources that staffed booths to talk with services members and Families about the services they provide.



“It’s just a great way to kick off the fall season,” said Baden.



Visit carson.armymwr.com for upcoming events hosted by MWR, BOSS and Outdoor Recreation.