MG Colloton tours several SWF's JBSA construction projects

Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Deputy Commanding General for Military and International Operations, listens to Gerlyn Ortiz, a civil engineer with Southwestern Division's Fort Worth District, as he describes construction challenges at the site of the 323rd Army Band's facility, at Fort Sam Houston, May 4, 2023. Colloton is in San Antonio to attend the Joint Engineer Training Conference and wanted to see updated construction for several of Fort Worth District projects in the Joint Base San Antonio portfolio. (US Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

