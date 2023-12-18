SWTW Aquatic Training Center panoramic

Progress at the construction site of the future U.S. Air Force's Special Warfare Training Wing’s Aquatic Training Center, at Joint Base San Antonio’s Lackland AFB - Chapman Annex, Sept 25, 2023. This photo represents a merger of 11 sectional photos to create a full frontal panoramic. (US Army illustration by Richard Bumgardner)
USACE builds the foundation for future USAF warfighters
