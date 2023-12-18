Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWTW Aquatic Training Center panoramic [Image 1 of 3]

    SWTW Aquatic Training Center panoramic

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Progress at the construction site of the future U.S. Air Force's Special Warfare Training Wing’s Aquatic Training Center, at Joint Base San Antonio’s Lackland AFB - Chapman Annex, Sept 25, 2023. This photo represents a merger of 11 sectional photos to create a full frontal panoramic. (US Army illustration by Richard Bumgardner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 8182055
    VIRIN: 230925-A-JJ298-1001
    Resolution: 3300x1320
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWTW Aquatic Training Center panoramic [Image 3 of 3], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Richard Bumgardner
    Special Warfare Training Wing
    SWTW Aquatic Training Center

