    Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 5 of 16]

    Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Green Berets from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School fire pistols at targets during practice prior to the 2023 Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the Miller Training Complex's Range 37 at Ft. Liberty, North Carolina December 13, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 07:04
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    USASOC
    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Range 37
    goarmysof

