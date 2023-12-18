Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

Green Berets from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School fire pistols at targets during practice prior to the 2023 Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge at the Miller Training Complex's Range 37 at Ft. Liberty, North Carolina December 13, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

