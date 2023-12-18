Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

Mixed Martial Artist Khonry Gracie, fires a rifle at a target during practice, prior to participating in the 2023 Celebrity Green Beret Tactical Challenge at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School's Miller Training Complex at Fort Liberty, North Carolina December 13, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

