    Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 8 of 16]

    Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Mixed Martial Artist Khonry Gracie, talks with a Green Beret from the U.S. Army John F. Kennnedy Special Warfare Center and School during practice, prior to participating in the 2023 Celebrity Green Beret Tactical Challenge at Range 37 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina December 13, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 07:04
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Special Forces
    Green Beret
    Range 37
    goarmysof

