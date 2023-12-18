Mixed Martial Artist Khonry Gracie, talks with a Green Beret from the U.S. Army John F. Kennnedy Special Warfare Center and School during practice, prior to participating in the 2023 Celebrity Green Beret Tactical Challenge at Range 37 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina December 13, 2023. Fourteen celebrities teamed up with Green Berets to take part in the annual shooting event. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 8181637 VIRIN: 231213-A-OP908-9347 Resolution: 3600x2563 Size: 4.44 MB Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fourth Annual Green Beret Celebrity Tactical Challenge [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.