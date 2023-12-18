U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Lightening Dagger play a game of cornhole at a unit morale-building cookout at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Dec. 06, 2023. High morale in the army serves as a powerful catalyst for unity, resilience, and effectiveness, fostering a sense of purpose and camaraderie among soldiers. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.27.2023 02:27 Photo ID: 8181476 VIRIN: 231209-A-LX406-1093 Resolution: 5528x3685 Size: 10.48 MB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigade Cookout [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.