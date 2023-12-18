A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Task Force Lightening Dagger cooks hotdogs and hamburgers at a unit morale-building cookout at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Dec. 06, 2023. Army morale is a critical factor influencing combat effectiveness and cohesion, as it reflects military personnel's collective mental and emotional well-being. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 02:27
|Photo ID:
|8181475
|VIRIN:
|231209-A-LX406-1036
|Resolution:
|5496x3664
|Size:
|7.2 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigade Cookout [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT