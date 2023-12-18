Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigade Cookout [Image 1 of 4]

    Brigade Cookout

    JORDAN

    12.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Task Force Lightening Dagger throws a football during a unit morale-building cookout at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia on Dec. 06, 2023. Army morale is a critical factor influencing combat effectiveness and cohesion, as it reflects military personnel's collective mental and emotional well-being. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 02:27
    Photo ID: 8181474
    VIRIN: 231209-A-LX406-1019
    Resolution: 5215x3477
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade Cookout [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brigade Cookout
    Brigade Cookout
    Brigade Cookout
    Brigade Cookout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    69th ADA
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Army
    ARCENT
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    1-7th ADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT