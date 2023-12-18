U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion, U.S. Space Forces Korea commander, center left, and Master Sgt. Shawn Stafford, USSPACEFOR-KOR senior enlisted leader, and other members of SPACEFOR-KOR, pose for a photo with the Space Systems Command Galaxy X cohort during their visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 30, 2023. The Galaxy X cohort is currently completing the travel portion of the six-month Galaxy Program, a joint rapid professional development program that provides a rapid capability delivery experience for SSC and National Reconnaissance Office Guardians and civilians. SPACEFOR-KOR hosted the cohort for four days of professional development engagements focused on joint collaboration and cultural exchange, Nov. 28 – Dec. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
US Space Forces Korea helps expedite professional development during Galaxy Program visit
