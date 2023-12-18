US Space Forces Korea helps expedite professional development during Galaxy Program visit

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion, U.S. Space Forces Korea commander, center left, and Master Sgt. Shawn Stafford, USSPACEFOR-KOR senior enlisted leader, and other members of SPACEFOR-KOR, pose for a photo with the Space Systems Command Galaxy X cohort during their visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 30, 2023. The Galaxy X cohort is currently completing the travel portion of the six-month Galaxy Program, a joint rapid professional development program that provides a rapid capability delivery experience for SSC and National Reconnaissance Office Guardians and civilians. SPACEFOR-KOR hosted the cohort for four days of professional development engagements focused on joint collaboration and cultural exchange, Nov. 28 – Dec. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

Date Taken: 11.30.2023
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR