    US Space Forces Korea helps expedite professional development during Galaxy Program visit [Image 1 of 2]

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Members of the U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command Galaxy X cohort participate in a working group session with U.S. Space Forces Korea Guardians during the cohort’s visit to Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, November 30, 2023. The Galaxy X members are currently completing the travel portion of the six-month Galaxy Program, a joint rapid professional development program that provides a rapid capability delivery experience for SSC and National Reconnaissance Office Guardians and civilians. SPACEFOR-KOR hosted the cohort for four days of professional development engagements focused on joint collaboration and cultural exchange, Nov. 28 – Dec. 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Space Forces Korea helps expedite professional development during Galaxy Program visit [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Forces Korea

