Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course

U.S. Navy Lt. Westen Archibald, a preventative medicine doctor, replaces a respirator filter during a pesticide recertification course in Koror, Palau, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 27, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)

