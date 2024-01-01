Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course

U.S. Navy Lt. Westen Archibald, a preventative medicine doctor, leads members of the Palau Department of Environmental Health in a 'stop' gesture during a pesticide recertification course in Palau as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 27, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)
