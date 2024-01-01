Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Lt. Westen Archibald, a preventative medicine doctor, leads members of the Palau Department of Environmental Health in a 'stop' gesture during a pesticide recertification course in Palau as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 27, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Woitzel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 00:01
    Photo ID: 8181439
    VIRIN: 231227-N-BT947-1017
    Resolution: 6176x3474
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Pesticide Recertification Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Pacific Partnership
    PP24
    pp24-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT