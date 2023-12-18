Army ROTC insignia are stitched on to uniforms at a military clothing manufacturer’s facility in New York City during a visit by DLA Troop Support leaders Feb. 1, 2023. From New York to Puerto Rico and California, DLA Troop Support and C&T leaders, and C&T team members are visiting domestic clothing manufacturers to gauge the state of industry up close.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 16:20
|Photo ID:
|8181280
|VIRIN:
|230201-D-SJ123-1006
|Resolution:
|640x640
|Size:
|116.27 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C&T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
