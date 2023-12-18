Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C&T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry [Image 2 of 2]

    C&amp;T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry

    PUERTO RICO

    02.01.2023

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army ROTC insignia are stitched on to uniforms at a military clothing manufacturer’s facility in New York City during a visit by DLA Troop Support leaders Feb. 1, 2023. From New York to Puerto Rico and California, DLA Troop Support and C&T leaders, and C&T team members are visiting domestic clothing manufacturers to gauge the state of industry up close.

