    C&T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry [Image 1 of 2]

    C&T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry

    PUERTO RICO

    02.01.2023

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Air Force Col. Matthew Harnly, left, C&T Suppliers Operations Director Steven Merch, second left, C&T Deputy Director David Johns and DLA Troop Support Contracting and Acquisition Management Executive Director William J. Kenny tour a military clothing manufacturer’s facility in Puerto Rico Feb. 1, 2023. As American manufacturers continue making uniform and equipment items for warfighters, the DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles supply chain team are checking out their operations in-person.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2023
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    Clothing and Textiles

