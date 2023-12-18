DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Air Force Col. Matthew Harnly, left, C&T Suppliers Operations Director Steven Merch, second left, C&T Deputy Director David Johns and DLA Troop Support Contracting and Acquisition Management Executive Director William J. Kenny tour a military clothing manufacturer’s facility in Puerto Rico Feb. 1, 2023. As American manufacturers continue making uniform and equipment items for warfighters, the DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles supply chain team are checking out their operations in-person.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 16:20 Photo ID: 8181279 VIRIN: 230201-D-SJ123-1001 Resolution: 343x480 Size: 45.36 KB Location: PR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, C&T reestablishes face-to-face relationships with military clothing vendors, gauge state of industry [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.