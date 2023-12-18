Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The life of a uniform: from contracting to customer [Image 2 of 3]

    The life of a uniform: from contracting to customer

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Photo by Michael Hong 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox watches a demonstration at the DLA Product Test Center in Philadelphia on August 30, 2023. The Product Test Center Analytical at DLA Troop Support tests materials in the harshest conditions to ensure their performance in the field.

    This work, The life of a uniform: from contracting to customer [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA
    DLA Troop Support

