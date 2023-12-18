DLA Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox led his second town hall wearing a custom Texans jersey and Eagles hat, reflective of his dedication to his hometown and current station. Maddox described ‘communication’ as the theme of the meeting. Photo by Ed Maldonado
Communication with a purpose, key theme of Troop Support town hall
