DLA Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox led his second town hall wearing a custom Texans jersey and Eagles hat, reflective of his dedication to his hometown and current station. Maddox described ‘communication’ as the theme of the meeting. Photo by Ed Maldonado

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 10:19 Photo ID: 8181108 VIRIN: 230928-D-BJ843-2864 Resolution: 2100x1403 Size: 796.26 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Communication with a purpose, key theme of Troop Support town hall [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.