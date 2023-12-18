Communication with a purpose, key theme of Troop Support town hall

Courtesy Photo | DLA Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox, center, poses with the Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DLA Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox, center, poses with the Command Support Office's Organizational Alignment Branch, winners of the Team of the Quarter Award. During the meeting Maddox recognized civilian and military achievements and highlighted recent senior leadership changes. Photo by Ed Maldonado see less | View Image Page

Sports comradery and friendly opposition filled the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support town hall September 28, along with addressing ongoing organizational challenges and congratulating teammates.

DLA Troop Support Commander Army Col. Landis Maddox led his second town hall wearing a custom Texans jersey and Eagles hat, reflective of his dedication to his hometown and current station.

Building on themes from his first town hall meeting in August of ‘warfighter first, warfighter always,’ and a ‘laser focus on people,’ Maddox described ‘communication’ as the theme of the meeting.

“I want us to communicate with purpose,” he said. “If I we want to get better, it’s really all about communication.”

Maddox highlighted key events from his time so far at Troop Support including the Subsistence versus Medical Softball Game in July, the C&E Class IV Summit in Kuwait in August and Culture Survey pep rallies and Troop Support talent show in September.

“What I decided to do today is go over my first 90 days,” Maddox said. “This slide is not about me, this slide is to say, ‘thank you’ for the tremendous work that we do across the globe. There’s no doubt in my mind you are experts in making logistics happen, coming up with innovative and creative solutions every day, all day.”

These accolades were supported by Maddox’s recognition of civilian and military achievements including Supervisor of the Quarter, Team of the Quarter and the Joint Service Achievement Medal.

Maddox also highlighted recent senior leadership changes and shared future engagements for the next quarter and upcoming EEO events for rest of year into 2024.

To address ongoing employee topics of interest based on feedback from the previous town hall, Maddox invited leaders from DLA Human Resources, DLA Installation Management and DLA Information Operations to provide updates and address questions.

DLA HR Troop Support Customer Account Manager Katherine McMahon briefed upcoming important dates and shared the contact and location information of her team to ensure employees’ accessibility.

“There have been a lot of questions regarding HR presence on-site, so I thought it very important to let you know we have a definite presence on-site,” McMahon said. “You have [me], I am the CAM servicing Troop Support. I have my [Labor and Employee Relations] team and then I also have the [Troop Support Forward Presence Team].”

A representative for the Department of Defense Employee Assistance Program also shared resources available to employees including work-life services, counseling and legal assistance and financial coaching.



Troop Support Civilian Achievements

Supervisor of the Quarter

John Dwyer, III, Chief, Organizational Alignment Branch, CSO

Employee of the Month (June)

Michael Beck, Business Process Support

Employee of the Month (July)

Charlene Fernandez, Medical

Employee of the Month (August)

Michael Rodriguez-Holquin, Subsistence

Team of the Quarter

Organizational Alignment Branch, CSO:

Maryann Danese

Lynne De Santo

Karen Gardner

Michele Haye

Catherine Kelley-Jordan

Kathleen Raskay

Lisa Solitro

Troop Support Military Achievements

Joint Service Achievement Medal

Maj. Adeline Greene, USA

Joint Service Commendation Medal

Chief Warrant Officer 4 Marivic Brown, USA