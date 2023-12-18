Spc. Alexis Washington, center, an information technology specialist for U.S. Army Japan’s G-6 office, and her friend, Princess Fortune, a military spouse, purchase balloons for their 1-year-old daughters, Sofia and Ivory, respectively, during the Bon Odori festival at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 01:44
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
This work, Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama [Image 6 of 6], by Sean Kimmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama
