    Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama [Image 4 of 6]

    Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Spc. Alexis Washington, center, an information technology specialist for U.S. Army Japan’s G-6 office, and her friend, Princess Fortune, a military spouse, purchase balloons for their 1-year-old daughters, Sofia and Ivory, respectively, during the Bon Odori festival at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan
    bon odori

