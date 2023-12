Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

Bon Odori festival attendees dance on and around a bon tower at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. About 20,000 people attended this year's event, which honors the departed spirits of one’s ancestors. The traditional Japanese festival has been celebrated at Camp Zama since 1959. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

Date Taken: 08.05.2023 Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP