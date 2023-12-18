Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

    Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    08.05.2023

    Photo by Sean Kimmons            

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Japanese guests try some pizza during the Bon Odori festival at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. About 20,000 people attended this year's event, which honors the departed spirits of one’s ancestors. The traditional Japanese festival has been celebrated at Camp Zama since 1959. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 01:44
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

    japan
    camp zama
    usag japan
    bon odori

