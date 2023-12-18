Bon Odori festival draws about 20,000 people to Camp Zama

Japanese guests try some pizza during the Bon Odori festival at Camp Zama, Japan, Aug. 5, 2023. About 20,000 people attended this year's event, which honors the departed spirits of one’s ancestors. The traditional Japanese festival has been celebrated at Camp Zama since 1959. (Photo Credit: Sean Kimmons)

