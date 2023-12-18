Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 5 of 5]

    Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members

    DJIBOUTI

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    A Japanese Self-Defense Force member poses with a Taiko drum during a cultural performance for U.S. service members at the Japanese base near Ambouli, Djibouti, August 28, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and Japan came together for an English discussion group engagement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staﬀ Sgt. Jake Buck)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

