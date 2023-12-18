Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 3 of 5]

    Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members

    DJIBOUTI

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    230825-F-TQ875-1002 A Japanese Self Defense Force Member wears a unity pin during an English discussion group at the Japanese base near Ambouli, Djibouti, August 28, 2023. U.S. Service members from Camp Lemonnier participated in the group to boost culture relations with joint partners within Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    4CTCS
    CJTF-HOA

