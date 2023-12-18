Japanese Self-Defense Force member plays a Taiko drum during a cultural performance for U.S. service members at the Japanese base near Ambouli,

Djibouti, August 28, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and Japan

came together for an English discussion group engagement.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2023 Date Posted: 12.26.2023 01:24 Photo ID: 8180829 VIRIN: 230825-F-TQ875-1015 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 3.12 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.