Japanese Self-Defense Force member plays a Taiko drum during a cultural performance for U.S. service members at the Japanese base near Ambouli,
Djibouti, August 28, 2023. Service members from the U.S. and Japan
came together for an English discussion group engagement.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 01:24
|Photo ID:
|8180829
|VIRIN:
|230825-F-TQ875-1015
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Self-Defense Forces base perform a cultural dance for U.S. service members [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT