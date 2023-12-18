Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school

Students from Stuchbery Elementary school line up to view a boat from Coast Guard Marine Safety & Security Team Houston and a helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Houston during an event at the school in Houston, Texas, April 3, 2023. Partnership in Education volunteers from Coast Guard units in Houston frequently volunteer at local schools, providing classroom support and enrichment for students. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

