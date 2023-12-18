Stuchbery Elementary students give a thumbs up while peering through the window of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Houston during an event at the school in Houston, Texas, April 3, 2023. Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety & Security Team Houston and Air Station Houston provided static displays and interacted with over 600 students at the school. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 14:47
|Photo ID:
|8180524
|VIRIN:
|230403-G-IA165-1231
|Resolution:
|5590x3719
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT