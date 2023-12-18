Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school [Image 5 of 9]

    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety & Security Team Houston wave at children during an event at Stuchbery Elementary in Houston, Texas, April 3, 2023. MSST Houston and Coast Guard Air Station Houston members provided static displays and interacted with over 600 students at the school. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 14:47
    Photo ID: 8180525
    VIRIN: 230403-G-IA165-1248
    Resolution: 6048x3694
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school
    Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    school
    Uscg
    msst
    students
    houston
    static display

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT