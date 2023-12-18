Coast Guard provides static displays at local Houston school

Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety & Security Team Houston wave at children during an event at Stuchbery Elementary in Houston, Texas, April 3, 2023. MSST Houston and Coast Guard Air Station Houston members provided static displays and interacted with over 600 students at the school. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

Date Taken: 04.03.2023
Location: HOUSTON, TX, US