2ABCT 1AD Combat Engineers Complete Qualification Tables in Germany

A platoon leader gives soldiers assigned to Bravo "Barbarians" Company, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, guidance during dismounted operations as part of the Engineer Qualification Tables at Grafenwohr, Germany on December 23, 2023. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by Cpt. Gabriel Gonzaga)

