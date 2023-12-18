Combat engineers assigned to Bravo "Barbarians" Company, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, conduct dismounted operations as part of the Engineer Qualification Tables at Grafenwohr, Germany on December 23, 2023. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by Cpt. Gabriel Gonzaga)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.23.2023 Date Posted: 12.24.2023 09:09 Photo ID: 8180422 VIRIN: 231223-A-PS891-5174 Resolution: 1558x1170 Size: 386.21 KB Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2ABCT 1AD Combat Engineers Complete Qualification Tables in Germany [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.