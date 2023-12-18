Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT 1AD Combat Engineers Complete Qualification Tables in Germany [Image 4 of 7]

    2ABCT 1AD Combat Engineers Complete Qualification Tables in Germany

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    12.23.2023

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Combat engineers assigned to the Bravo "Barbarians" Company, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, drive wheeled vehicles across a joint assault brigade during night operations as part of the Engineer Qualification Tables at Grafenwohr, Germany on December 23. Soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are stationed throughout Europe to support Operation European Assure Deter and Reinforce. (Photo by Cpt. Gabriel Gonzaga)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 09:09
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    3rdInfantryDivision
    StrongerTogether
    IronSoldiers
    1stArmoredDivision
    RockoftheMarne
    VictoryCorps

