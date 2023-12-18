Marine C130s and Air Force air traffic controllers conduct austere environment landings

A Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 out of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, conducts touch and goes during Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. This event included the first winter landings at Malemute DZ, with the LZSO training teaching 3rd OSS Airmen and VMGR-153 Marine aircrews how to conduct airfield operations in austere environments lacking support such as an air traffic control tower or fixed flightline lights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US