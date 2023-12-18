Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine C130s and Air Force air traffic controllers conduct austere environment landings [Image 14 of 20]

    Marine C130s and Air Force air traffic controllers conduct austere environment landings

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153 out of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, conducts touch and goes during Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. This event included the first winter landings at Malemute DZ, with the LZSO training teaching 3rd OSS Airmen and VMGR-153 Marine aircrews how to conduct airfield operations in austere environments lacking support such as an air traffic control tower or fixed flightline lights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

