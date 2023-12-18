Marine C130s and Air Force air traffic controllers conduct austere environment landings

A U.S. Air Force air traffic controller assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron, prepares his gear to participate in the Landing Zone Safety Officer training at Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 15, 2023. This event included the first winter landings at Malemute DZ, with the LZSO training teaching 3rd OSS Airmen and VMGR-153 Marine aircrews how to conduct airfield operations in austere environments lacking support such as an air traffic control tower or fixed flightline lights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens)

