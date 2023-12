HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia

U.S. Army Sgt. Carreon William, an M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) section chief assigned to Task Force Voit, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, answers questions about the HIMARS from multinational troops from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area​​ near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

