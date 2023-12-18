Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia [Image 4 of 7]

    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia

    TAPA, ESTONIA

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Capt. H Howey 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Voit, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, clear the range in order to demonstrate the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to multinational troops from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area​​ near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 8179654
    VIRIN: 231222-Z-WW831-1134
    Resolution: 6277x4185
    Size: 19.42 MB
    Location: TAPA, EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia
    HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT