U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Voit, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, demonstrate the M142 High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to multinational troops from NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Estonia during a live-fire exercise at the Central Training Area​​ near Camp Tapa, Estonia, Dec. 22, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. H Howey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 14:06 Photo ID: 8179651 VIRIN: 231222-Z-WW831-1205 Resolution: 5675x3783 Size: 16.93 MB Location: TAPA, EE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HIMARS crews demonstrate capabilities during live-fire exercise in Estonia [Image 7 of 7], by CPT H Howey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.