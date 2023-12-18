A pallet of 20th Component Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare section’s (EWS) gear sits at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023. The EWS repairs and tests the AN/ALQ-184 ECM pod, which provides an electronic defense capability for the F-16C Fighting Falcon and A-10C Thunderbolt II, to support the suppression of enemy air defenses mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8179321
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-CW240-1004
|Resolution:
|6496x4640
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT