20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability

A pallet of 20th Component Maintenance Squadron electronic warfare section’s (EWS) gear sits at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023. The EWS repairs and tests the AN/ALQ-184 ECM pod, which provides an electronic defense capability for the F-16C Fighting Falcon and A-10C Thunderbolt II, to support the suppression of enemy air defenses mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

