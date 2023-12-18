Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability [Image 2 of 3]

    20th Component Maintenance Squadron Leads the Way with Mobile Testing and Repair Electronic Countermeasure Pod Capability

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A pallet of 20th Component Maintenance Squadron (CMS) electronic warfare section’s (EWS) gear sits at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Nov. 15, 2023. The 20th CMS EWS developed the first AN/ALQ-184 Electronic Countermeasure pod mobile repair and testing capability, advancing their ability to operate in remote locations downrange and provide defense capabilities for the F-16C Fighting Falcon while supporting suppression of enemy air defenses operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    Shaw AFB
    PODS
    EWS
    20 FW
    20CMS

