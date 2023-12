CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore

231220-N-BR087-1122 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Dec. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, separates donated items during a community relations event at Salvation Army. CSG-1 is in the Republic of Singapore for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. CSG-1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)

