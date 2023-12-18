Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cole Pielop 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    231220-N-BR087-1131 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Dec. 20, 2023) Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) One, separates donated items during a community relations event at Salvation Army. CSG-1 is in the Republic of Singapore for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. CSG-1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 04:39
    Photo ID: 8178951
    VIRIN: 231220-N-BR087-1131
    Resolution: 4837x3225
    Size: 810.75 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore
    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore
    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore
    CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    event
    singapore
    comrel
    ccsg 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT