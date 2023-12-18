231220-N-BR087-1023 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Dec. 20, 2023) Command Master Chief Benjamin Bilyeu, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, separates donated items during a community relations event at Salvation Army. CSG-1 is in the Republic of Singapore for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. CSG-1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 04:39 Photo ID: 8178950 VIRIN: 231220-N-BR087-1023 Resolution: 5560x3707 Size: 723.28 KB Location: SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.