231220-N-BR087-1023 REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE (Dec. 20, 2023) Command Master Chief Benjamin Bilyeu, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, separates donated items during a community relations event at Salvation Army. CSG-1 is in the Republic of Singapore for a port visit, supporting operational readiness and regional partnerships. CSG-1 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cole C. Pielop)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8178950
|VIRIN:
|231220-N-BR087-1023
|Resolution:
|5560x3707
|Size:
|723.28 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSG-1 Volunteers in Republic of Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cole Pielop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT